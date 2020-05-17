Here’s the latest Liverpool transfer gossip rounded up in one place for you…

First up, the Reds have been given something of a boost with regards to their transfer pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been linked strongly with Liverpool for some time now, and the latest from The Athletic is that he doesn’t want any other move apart from one to Anfield.

The Athletic claim Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona have all held talks with Werner too, but that the 24-year-old would rather stay another season with Leipzig if he can’t get his preferred switch to Liverpool this summer.

Elsewhere, another big name recently linked with LFC is Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Reports claim that Mbappe would be prepared to sign a new contract with PSG, but only on the condition that it has an affordable release clause in it.

This means that, although the Mbappe to Liverpool deal might not be on the cards this summer, it is very much a realistic option for the future.

Finally, Dutch striker Wout Weghorst has opened up on his dream of playing for Liverpool, saying: “I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

“I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away.”