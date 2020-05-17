Manchester City defender John Stones has reportedly been spoken to by the police over allegedly spying on his ex-girlfriend Millie Savage.

A bizarre report from the Sun claims the England international was accused of using CCTV to keep an eye on Savage at their former £6million home.

However, it seems the police were eventually satisfied that no wrongdoing had taken place, though Savage was given permission to break lockdown and move in with her parents.

A source told The Sun: “Millie was on her own and feared she was being watched. It left her feeling vulnerable.

“John moved out when they split but was still able to log in to the cameras at the house via the internet.

“Millie received texts which showed that John was aware of the comings and goings from the property.

“She felt as if she was being monitored and was obviously anxious.”

Stones is now dating Olivia Naylor following his split from Savage, but he has offered to pay for her and her son to have a new home.