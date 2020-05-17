Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to dip into the transfer market this summer if he wants to build a team capable of winning trophies in 2020/21, but he faces a fight to secure one particular target.

It seems almost certain that if Aston Villa are relegated, their captain, Jack Grealish, will be available, but the Daily Mirror are reporting that the Midlands-based club will not budge on their £80m valuation of their star man.

The outlet note that the Red Devils are already making their background checks on the player, which suggests that their interest is real, but thanks to the wealth of the Villains’ owners, the club are in a healthy enough position not to be bullied into lowering Grealish’s price.

United have already seen what a difference having an attacking midfielder with nous and purpose in the side can do for morale, Bruno Fernandes really changing their fortunes for the better before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Having Grealish alongside the Portuguese will give the Norwegian the opportunity to build a solid team around the pair, and one that can accommodate the English midfielder’s mercurial talents.