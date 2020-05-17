Manchester United are reportedly being the most proactive in the transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and has plenty of suitors, according to the latest update on his future from The Athletic.

Still, the report suggests it is Man Utd chief Ed Woodward leading the way in trying to win the race for Sancho, with Chelsea also keen but not actually in any talks over a deal since January.

This will no doubt disappoint Blues fans, as The Athletic note that Sancho was a boyhood Chelsea supporter, and there’s no doubt he’d strengthen Frank Lampard’s side.

The 20-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who Chelsea could not replace when he left for Real Madrid last summer due to being under a transfer ban at the time.

United fans, however, will no doubt be encouraged by this news as most recent updates on the Sancho transfer saga have suggested they’re in a commanding position to snap him up.

The Athletic report that Dortmund won’t sell Sancho for less than roughly £107million, which looks pricey now, but could end up being a bargain for a player who could light up Old Trafford for the next decade or more.