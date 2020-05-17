Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly looks to be closing in on a transfer to Juventus for around £72million.

According to L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Express, the France international is nearing a move back to his old club as they put the finishing touches on a deal likely to cost around £72m.

While Pogba’s future has been the subject of some speculation for a while now, this development suggests things have moved surprisingly quickly.

The report explains that United could possibly still land Juve ace Adrien Rabiot as part of the deal, but that is not yet clear.

It looks like the best move for everyone involved if Pogba returns to Juventus, as it’s just not happened for the 27-year-old at Old Trafford.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do without the media circus Pogba brings, and his departure would also allow him to build around January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has made a bright start with the Red Devils and already looks more suited to the team than Pogba arguably ever has.

The Frenchman previously shone in his time at Juventus, however, so could do well to get his career back on track with a return to Italy.