Manchester United are in for a busy summer transfer window with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking at bolstering his squad by making several signings.

According to the Express, United are closing in on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso signed for Bayern from Lyon in a £37m deal that saw the Frenchman move to Bavaria.

However, despite the 25-year-old Tolisso being at Bayern for the past three years, he has grown increasingly unsettled at the German club according to the Express report.

United are to make a move for Tolisso with the future of Paul Pogba uncertain at the moment.

The Daily Express via French media outlet L’Equipe suggest that Pogba could be on the verge of a sensational £72m move back to Juventus.

The report states that Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot could be involved in a player plus cash deal that would see the French midfielder move to Man United while Pogba switches back to Turin.

Rabiot who is also wanted by Arsenal was earlier involved in a huge fall out with his current employers Juventus as per the Mirror and could be used as a bargaining chip in the Pogba transfer, although the details are unclear at the moment.

Nevertheless, it looks as though Manchester United are set to have a rather important impending summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add more signings to new recruit Bruno Fernandes, who he signed in January.