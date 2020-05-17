Barcelona are reportedly preparing to bid around €100million for the transfer of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt as the ideal successor to Gerard Pique.

The Catalan giants could do with a top young centre-back to replace their veteran star, and De Ligt looks like being one of the finest players in the world in his position for years to come.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are now ready to pay big for De Ligt, with Pique himself seemingly keen on the Netherlands international coming in to replace him at the Nou Camp in 2021.

De Ligt looked outstanding for Ajax last season but has had something of a slow start to life at Juventus, so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he’ll be on the move again soon, whether this summer or next.

The 20-year-old looks like he could be a fine fit for the Barca philosophy, with Ajax known throughout their recent history to share many of the club’s ideals in terms of playing style.