Chelsea are reportedly set to get a cash boost this summer as Alvaro Morata’s transfer to Atletico Madrid is finally made permanent.

The Blues striker is still into his 18-month loan deal with Diego Simeone’s side, but a return to Stamford Bridge seems highly unlikely after his poor spell in England.

According to the Sun, Morata will make his move to Atletico permanent, giving Chelsea the boost of a £48.5million cash injection.

The report suggests this could help the west London giants afford Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, in what would no doubt be an exciting development.

Sancho has been linked with Chelsea by Bleacher Report and others, and would no doubt be a terrific signing to come in as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

Still, Manchester United have looked the favourites for Sancho for some time, with the Daily Mirror recently claiming the Red Devils were on the cusp of completing a £100m deal.

Man Utd also badly need a top signing in attack if they are to improve next season, but Chelsea fans will hope Morata’s sale can give them an opportunity to hijack that deal.