Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, according to a report in the Express.

The Gunners are looking to sign the 30-year-old Neto as a back up to Bernd Leno but could find themselves priced out of the market because several clubs are vying to sign the former Valencia shot-stopper.

Neto has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp and Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and AC Milan are also interested in signing the goalkeeper, according to the Express.

The report adds that Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea have also enquired about Neto but could pull out of the move if they sign Ajax’s Andre Onana.

It’s clear both clubs could do with strengthening in goal this summer, though Chelsea perhaps need a signing like this more than Arsenal do.

Kepa Arrizabalaga had started to fall out of favour with Frank Lampard before the season was suspended, and Willy Caballero doesn’t look the most reliable backup option.

Arsenal will surely be happy with Leno’s performances as number one, but Neto could be a more dependable backup than Emiliano Martinez.