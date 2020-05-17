Photos: Liverpool fans will love this as Andy Robertson posts about imminent return to training

Liverpool fans have been forced to wait for years to finally get their hands on the Premier League title, so the delay in the past few months is just a minor blip.

It seems inevitable that the Premier League will start again soon, and that will also result in Liverpool being crowned as league champions sooner rather than later.

The first step in that journey is getting the players back into training, so this Twitter post from Andy Robertson should go down well with the fans:

The togetherness and joy between the Liverpool squad is one of the main reasons that they’re an attractive side to their own fans and the neutrals, although Robertson will need to learn to keep more of a distance.

It’s still not clear when training will re-start, but the Liverpool Echo have reported that a meeting is set to take place tomorrow to give a further update.