A merry-go-round of player swap deals and the like will surely become the norm in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and running the rule of less well known players could also become commonplace.

To that end, both Brighton and Bournemouth are taking a look at Barcelona B player, Monchu, according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana.

Not particularly well known outside of Spain, Ramon ‘Monchu’ Rodriguez is Barca B’s captain, and has contributed eight goals from midfield according to Football Espana.

With first team opportunities apparently limited, it may take as little as €2m to tempt the Blaugrana to do business, though Barcelona would surely insert a buyback clause if they were willing to sell, as they have done with many outgoing transfers in the recent past.

It would be a shame for the Catalans to see another of their talents depart, but for the past few years there’s been a real bottleneck at reserve team level.

Rather than promote from within, it appears the club are prepared to dip into the kitty and buy from elsewhere, and from a playing point of view, the player therefore can’t be blamed if he sees a move to be in his best interests.