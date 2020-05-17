While the thought of someone moving between Real Madrid and Barcelona seems almost possible, relations between Real and their city rivals Atletico aren’t quite as frosty.

Of course neither side will want to help their rivals out by selling a top class player to the other, but rumours of James Rodriguez crossing the divide are getting stronger.

The latest talk has come from a report on Goal.com, where they feature the comments of former Colombian international Javier Restrepo.

He seems to think this would be a good move for James, and he’s urging him to take the chance if he gets it:

“James is a great player who has had a difficult time, what they say about him, what they speculate is something that is not very positive, but talent is always there.”

“If he goes and he is with a coach who confides in him, who trusts him, he will be able to act normally. He has been around for many years and knows what is at stake.”

“If he appreciates the opportunity he has, or continues on his way, he is still young enough to continue unlocking all the potential he has.”

“I’d like to see him at that club [Atetico]. Apart from what they are as a team, he would be with a demanding and winning coach who could further enhance the characteristics that James has.”

“He has been in Europe for many years and joining Atletico would be important . What he needs is to play, to have confidence again, to quieten so many things that are said about him off the field and dedicate himself only to playing.”

It’s easy to question if he would fit into Diego Simeone’s system, but the past example of Brazilian midfielder Diego is worth looking at.

He signed for Atleti a few years ago and had a reputation as a flamboyant playmaker who didn’t offer much to the team, but Simeone got him to run hard and he played a key role in a very successful team.

It’s not clear if Real will allow this to happen, but it would be great to see James get a move somewhere that allows him to play regularly and get back to his best.