Robert Lewandowski makes history as he joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with this impressive stat

It’s so easy to take a great goalscorer for granted, but it’s only once you start to break down the numbers that you realise how special certain players are.

We all know that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will go down as two of the greatest players of all time, but Robert Lewandowski’s penalty against Union Berlin this afternoon elevated him to their level in a goal scoring sense:

Robert Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi as the only players to score 40+ goals in 5 consecutive seasons in the 21st century. Elite company. pic.twitter.com/RDtKtIKYIk — C.R (@totalCristiano) May 17, 2020

Even in the top leagues, if a striker can manage to score 15 goals then that’s seen as a great season, so for these three to be so prolific over a long period of time is even more impressive.

The polish striker has been consistent for a long time, but this season is actually shaping up to be his best yet. in 2016/2017 he managed 43, but he’s already at 40 with a decent chunk of the season left.

On top of that he’s also averaging more than a goal a game for the first time, which is even more impressive when you consider he’s past the age of 30 as well.

Messi and Ronaldo may get all the plaudits and attention, but this could go down as one of the greatest seasons of all time from the Bayern man.