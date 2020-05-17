According to Goal, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and West Ham were all interested in out of favour Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne before the season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per Goal, Clyne is one of three Liverpool players who is out of contract this summer and it’s added that there’s currently ‘no sign’ that the Reds will agree a new deal with the ace.

Clyne has fallen out of the Reds’ first-team picture since the start of the 17/18 season, due to injury troubles, the ace then lost his place to Trent Alexander-Arnold – who is now one of the best full-backs in the world.

The England international has made just 10 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions over the last three seasons.

Clyne, who was signed from Southampton in the summer of 2015, also suffered a serious knee injury during last summer’s pre-season tour so he hasn’t featured at all this season.

Clyne has links with both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth. The full-back came through the Eagles’ academy ranks and was an important first-team player before Southampton snapped him up.

The 29-year-old was quite impressive during his loan spell with Bournemouth during the second-half of last season, he made 14 Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

Based on Clyne’s performances for the Cherries he’s still got plenty to offer top-half of mid-table Premier League sides.

Ultimately though Clyne could find it hard to one find a new club and two play a key role for them due to his injury struggles over the last couple of years.