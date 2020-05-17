Why Timo Werner wants Liverpool or nothing despite also holding transfer talks with Man Utd & Chelsea

Timo Werner is reportedly eager to seal a transfer to Liverpool or spend another season with RB Leipzig, according to the latest on the striker’s future.

The Germany international has been the subject of much speculation for some time now after impressing in the Bundesliga, having long looked one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Now 24 and approaching his peak, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Werner on the move to a bigger club, and The Athletic have linked him with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Athletic claim the Reds are the player’s preferred destination by some way, and that he’d rather stay another season with his current club than accept other offers.

This is despite Werner speaking to Man Utd and his representatives also holding talks with Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

Still, the report explains that Werner has reasons for putting Liverpool firmly at the top of his list, with “factors including the coach, team-mates, playing style and environment” cited as his main reasons for prioritising a move to Anfield.

LFC arguably don’t need a new signing up front as much as United and Chelsea, however, as they already have perhaps the best front three in the world in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

United, on the other hand, could do with someone to take the pressure off top scorer Marcus Rashford, who ended up injured in the second half of this season, most likely due to the lack of options Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to rotate in that position.

Odion Ighalo then joined on loan but Werner would surely be a superior long-term option up front, even if the Nigerian has started well at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, lack a top striker, even if youngster Tammy Abraham has shown potential this season, though Frank Lampard will surely want more options after a lack of impact made by backup options Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.