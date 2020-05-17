Union Berlin face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this afternoon from 17:00GMT: If you want to watch Bayern Munich v Union Berlin here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Bayern Munich v Union Berlin Live Stream

What Time does Union Berlin v Bayern Munich kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Sunday 17th May 2020.

Where is Union Berlin v Bayern Munich being played?

The match is being played at the Alte Foersterei Stadium, Berlin, Germany.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich return to action early this evening with a tricky trip to Union Berlin.

Bayern currently hold a four point lead over nearest rivals Dortmund heading into round 26 and they’ll be looking to maintain that gap with just nine games remaining. As for Union Berlin, well they’ve surpassed all expectations this season.

Promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last season, they look set to beat the drop. They’re eight points above the bottom two and just seven points off the final Europa League spot. And while finishing sixth is highly unlikely given the number of teams between them, you never know. Stranger things have happened.

Union Berlin will have to be at their very best if they’re to get anything against the reining champions.

Bayern are unbeaten in competitive football since losing back to back league games back in December. They’ve won ten of their last eleven games in all completions with only Red Bull Leipzig stopping them from scoring.

Defensively they’ve been solid conceding just four league goals in 2020 and recording five clean sheets in their last eight league outings. They’re 37/40 to win to nil on Sunday.

Union Berlin suffered back to back 3-1 defeats prior to football being suspended. Their last victory came in February with a 2-1 win over Frankfurt. They’re a massive 28/1 to win and both teams to score.

Earlier in the season Bayern won 2-1 on home soil and it’s 19/2 for the same scoreline on Sunday.

Serge Gnabry has been in excellent form so far this season.

He’s scored six goals in as many games and is 13/10 to score anytime. Talisman Robert Lewandowski missed Bayern’s last three outings due to injury, but could return this weekend. He’s 15/8 to open the scoring.

Union Berlin will have their work cutout to contain Bayern and that’s replicated in the betting with the hosts 16/1 to bag what would be a famous three points. The draw is 6/1, with Bayern as short as 1/5.

