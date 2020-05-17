Video: Bayern goal ruled out as Thomas Muller steals Gnabry’s attempt

In another eerie Bundesliga atmosphere, Bayern Munich thought they had taken the lead against Union Berlin, but the opener was ruled out for offside.

A corner was swung in towards the penalty spot and headed down into the path of Serge Gnabry. His header was goal bound, but Thomas Muller stabbed the ball home from a central position, leading to the goal being overruled.

Take a look at the moment below:

VAR is baaackkk. Thomas Muller and @FCBayernUS just had this goal disallowed at Union Berlin. Good call or nah? ? pic.twitter.com/cn34siYZnT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 17, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona reach agreement which lands them €25m and two Juventus players for this star Premier League pair set to battle it out for Barcelona youngster Man United face uphill battle to secure target as club refuse to budge on £80m valuation

The eventual offside decision was a very fine one, and it kept the scores goalless after 17 minutes.