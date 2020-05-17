Menu

Video: Bayern goal ruled out as Thomas Muller steals Gnabry’s attempt

Bayern Munich
In another eerie Bundesliga atmosphere, Bayern Munich thought they had taken the lead against Union Berlin, but the opener was ruled out for offside.

A corner was swung in towards the penalty spot and headed down into the path of Serge Gnabry. His header was goal bound, but Thomas Muller stabbed the ball home from a central position, leading to the goal being overruled.

Take a look at the moment below:

The eventual offside decision was a very fine one, and it kept the scores goalless after 17 minutes.

