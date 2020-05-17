It’s often tempting for a manager to push a winger into a full back role to give the team an added attacking threat, but it can often backfire.

Ideally it can give you two wingers on each side and the overload can overwhelm the opposition defence, but it can leave you vulnerable at the back.

It’s common to see an attacking player who can’t defend, but so often it comes down to attitude rather than the ability to do it.

Alphonso Davies has been a revelation at left-back for Bayern this season, and he’s able to cause all kinds of problems going forward, but it’s clear he can help out at the back too:

You though you had Alphonso Davies beat .. you thought wrong. #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/qT9vawTACJ — Dan Riccio (@DanRiccio650) May 17, 2020

He manages to turn a clear Union Berlin chance into nothing with his sheer desire and pace to get back and cover in behind, and you have to applaud that.

He looks like an impressive prospect, but working like this for the team will only help to improve his reputation.