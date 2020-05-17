Video – Benjamin Pavard puts Bayern 2-0 up at Union Berlin

As Sunday’s Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich reached its latter stages, Benjamin Pavard’s towering header put the Bavarian’s 2-0 up.

Bayern had led from the spot thanks to Robert Lewandowski, however, the hosts were proving to be dogged enough opponents.

It wasn’t until a well-placed corner from Joshua Kimmich found Pavard towering above his marker that Union succumbed to a second on 80 minutes.

The goal took the wind out of the hosts sails and meant Bayern could ease through the final 10 minutes.

Watch the goal below: