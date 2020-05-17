Borussia Dortmund players celebrated their 4-0 win over FC Schalke 04 as if the stadium was full after the game finished.

The Bundesliga is the first major European league to restart after the coronavirus suspension and Dortmund won their first game of the restart against Schalke 4-0 with goals from Erling Haaland, Raphael Guerreiro (2), and Thorgan Hazard.

The game was played behind closed doors with no fans in the stadium, but as seen in the video below, the Dortmund players bizarrely celebrated as if the stands were full of fans after the final whistle.

Celebrating as if the ground was full ??? The Dortmund players continue to do their traditional thank you to the Yellow Wall ?#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/e4XvVzJV1Y — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2020

Playing games behind closed doors will certainly take some getting used to and the Dortmund vs Schalke game serves as a prime example of what games are like without fans being present in the stadium.