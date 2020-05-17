Video: Liverpool ace Taiwo Awoniyi scores first goal for loan club Mainz in Bundesliga clash

Liverpool’s Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged a crucial goal for loan club Mainz in this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash against FC Koln.
After Mainz full-back Bote Baku was slipped in on the wing with a tidy pass from midfield, a low cross was drilled into the middle of the box and Awoniyi was on hand to slot the ball into the back of the net.
The 22-year-old’s effort appeared to take a slight deflection off a defender before it hit the back of the net, but the Nigerian ace has been credited with the effort as it was headed goal-bound anyway.
Awoniyi will have been on Liverpool’s books for five years come this summer, the ace hasn’t had a chance with the Reds due to an inability to secure a UK work permit.
The centre-forward has also had loan spells with FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Gent and two spells with Belgian outfit Royal Excel Mouscron.
Take a look at the ace’s first goal of the season below:
¡JUGADÓN Y SE ACERCAN EN EL MARCADOR!#BundesligaxFOX Bote Baku llegó a línea de fondo para encontrar a Taiwo Awoniyi que empujó el balón para anotar el descuento
Köln 2-1 Mainz 05 pic.twitter.com/QTdFtbZd4u
— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 17, 2020
Pictures from Fox Sports and Eleven Sports.
This was a lovely team move by Mainz, Awoniyi being in the right place at the right time has got his side right back into this Bundesliga clash.