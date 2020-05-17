Menu

Video – Robert Lewandowski fires Bayern ahead from the spot

Bayern Munich
It was late in the first half before Bayern Munich scored their first goal of the match against Union Berlin, and when it came, who else would score it other than Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarians had already seen a goal ruled out for offside, but their pressure eventually told as Neven Subotic was drawn into a foul on Leon Goretzka.

Lewandowski calmly stepped up and with a little hop before striking the ball, he wrong-footed the keeper to give his side the lead.

Watch it below:

