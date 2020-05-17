According to the Sun, Barcelona legend Xavi has urged his former club not to sign Premier League superstars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane as he doesn’t see them as the type of players that Quique Setien’s side need right now.

Xavi hailed the Arsenal talisman and Liverpool wide forward for their ability to ‘kill’ teams when in ‘open space’, but suggested that Barcelona ‘need players who know how to move in small spaces’.

The former midfield maestro currently manages Al-Sadd in Qatar, Xavi reiterated that the Blaugrana need players who would ‘adapt’ to Barcelona’s style.

Here’s what Xavi had to say on the two Premier League stars, who shared the top-flight’s Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah last season:

“Mane and Aubameyang can kill you in open space. But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces.”

“I am thinking about player who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one. Samuel Eto’o was perfect as is Luis Suarez right now.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Uth fires Koln in front after a glorious piece of skill wins a penalty Blow for Liverpool and Arsenal as agent confirms his client is likely to move to Serie A Liverpool transfer news: £52m star wants Reds move or nothing, Kylian Mbappe makes big decision, Dutch striker’s revelation

Xavi then expressed that Barcelona should re-sign Neymar:

“Football-wise he is among the three or five best in the world. I hope that he returns to Barcelona. He was his team-mate. He would add a lot.”

“A positive character. It would be an extraordinary signing to become a difference-maker.”

Xavi’s comments certainly come as a bit of a surprise given just how impressive Aubameyang and Mane have been over the last couple of seasons.

Aubameyang’s prolific performances for the Gunners have won him the captain’s armband and Mane is arguably more consistent and reliable than Liverpool teammates Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

One thing that’s for certain is that the Catalan outfit need some proven signings that can boost the side’s chances of winning the Champions League after a few years without them getting their hands on European club football’s most prestigious honour.