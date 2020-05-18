According to the Sun via French outlet Le10Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi in the next transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been solid for the German outfit this season, playing a key role in their success as they’ve managed to defy the odds and find themselves third in the Bundesliga.

Elvedi looked sharp in Monchengladbach’s first game back this weekend after a brief hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Marco Rose’s side were 3-1 winners against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Le10Sport report that the promising centre-back is valued at around £25m, with Monchengladbach expected to be open on cashing in on the star as he has just one year left on his current deal.

It’s added that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a centre-back to partner William Saliba – one of last summer’s big money signings that’s spent the season on loan at boyhood club Saint Etienne.

More Stories / Latest News Man Utd transfer target given €100m price-tag while key factor could also scupper swoop ‘I didn’t feel like I belonged’ – Man United star on his rise to the first team Photo – Latest pictures of Arsenal’s new 2020/21 home kit leaked

With Elvedi a top defensive talent in the Bundesliga it’s not surprising to see the report add that Bayern Munich are also keen on the Switzerland international.

Elvedi has made 32 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace has also plenty of experience being utilised as a full-back, making him an attractive option for an Arsenal side that have struggled to keep their best players fit over the last couple of years.

The Monchengladbach starlet has 17 Switzerland caps to his name, he could be the ideal kind of player to play alongside 19-year-old Saliba as he has plenty of experience in one of Europe’s top leagues and he also has the potential to improve.

The north London outfit will be in need of reinforcements at centre-back in the near future as veteran defenders David Luiz and Sokratis are approaching the end of their successful careers.