Henrikh Mkhitaryan has seemingly suggested that he would be open to a permanent exit from Arsenal to join Roma having settled in the Italian capital this season.

The 31-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal last summer, and while he has seen his campaign disrupted by injury, he has still managed to contribute six goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

His current deal with the Gunners runs until 2021, and so while he is expected to return to north London at the end of the current season, it remains to be seen if he has a future at the Emirates or is left to consider a fresh departure.

Mkhitaryan has spoken about his time in Rome thus far, and appears to have dropped a hint that he hopes to secure a permanent move this summer.

“From the first day I arrived in Rome I found myself well, with the team, the city, everything was fantastic,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “Obviously it would be nice to stay here. The main objective is the Champions League, and obviously playing and winning titles. The fans are crazy, what a satisfaction to play for them. Every time I train I think of my family.”

While that appears to be a suggestion from Mkhitaryan that he would certainly be open to extending his stay in Italy, it ultimately remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs over a deal to allow him to make the switch permanent.

As things stand, Roma are three points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot in the Serie A table, while rivals Atalanta have a game in hand too.

If they were to miss out on a seat at Europe’s top table and coupled with the expected financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen if they can make an offer deemed sufficient by Arsenal to green light an exit for Mkhitaryan ahead of next season.

As previously suggested by Calciomercato earlier this month, Arsenal are said to want around €17m to sell the Armenian international, and so time will tell if that’s within Roma’s budget while boss Paulo Fonseca has publicly admitted he hopes he stays, as per the Evening Standard.