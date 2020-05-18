Arsenal are likely to be busy in the summer transfer window with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looking at several options to sign players given the club’s financial status after COVID-19.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are looking into signing Ligue 1 outfit Amiens’ striker Serhou Guirassy who has emerged as a target for Premier League sides, with both Bournemouth and West Ham also looking into the possibility of signing the forward.

The forward has scored 9 goals for Amiens this season before the club were relegated following Ligue 1’s announcement to end the season.

Guirassy’s agent Mark McKay has tipped his client for a move saying : “A number of clubs in England and across Europe have shown an interest in Serhou after he performed so well for Amiens.

“In the current climate due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic clubs might not be able to pay huge transfer fees like they used to and in that respect Serhou could prove to be a bargain in this window.

“Serhou’s preference has always been to play in the English Premier League, but Amiens will evaluate all offers that come in for him and make a decision from there.”

Elsewhere according to Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are also vying to sign Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi.

“Dortmund are in decent form,” – which pundit said this about a team that hasn’t played in two months? Read more to find out.

The 23-year-old Swiss centre-back has been in superb form for Monchengladbach this season putting in key performances which have seen the club climb to third in the Bundesliga table.

Le 10 Sport reckon that the defender is valued at €28m, while German champions Bayern Munich are to provide competition to Arsenal in the race for the Swiss centre-back’s signature.

Elvedi’s contract with Monchengladbach expires in 2021 and the defender could be on the move this summer.