Inter boss Antonio Conte has reportedly singled out Barcelona stalwart Arturo Vidal as his top transfer target in order to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The 32-year-old has established himself as a key figure at the Camp Nou, making 85 appearances for the Catalan giants despite having only joined them in 2018.

The combative Chilean international arguably offers them a crucial different dynamic in midfield with his tenacity and defensive work off the ball, and so it’s unsurprising that he has played such an important role as he helps provide a balance in that department alongside their more creative options.

However, their resolve to keep him might be tested this summer as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Vidal has emerged as Conte’s priority target as he looks to strengthen his Inter squad with experienced players.

Vidal certainly boasts plenty of that at both club and international level, while Conte knows him well and is fully aware of what he can offer his side given the pair enjoyed a successful stint together at Juventus previously.

Time will tell if Barcelona can be convinced to let him leave and if an agreement is reached, but with the Nerazzurri pushing Juventus and Lazio in the Serie A title race this season, it’s arguably a smart strategy to adopt to give themselves more weapons who can make an immediate impact to help them close that gap.

That said, Vidal has continued to play an important role this season for Barcelona, and as they continue to chase major silverware and provide him with an opportunity to win more trophies year in and year out, if he’s happy to stay and Barca have no desire to sell, then it could leave Conte and Inter disappointed and having to consider alternative options.

Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that he’s keen to try and prise Vidal away first and foremost and so it remains to be seen if he’s successful or not.