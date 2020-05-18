Boost for Real Madrid as key figure provides positive fitness update after injury blow

Real Madrid have been handed some good news on the injury front as Eden Hazard has provided a positive update on his fitness after returning to training.

The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating debut campaign at the Bernabeu as he’s been limited to just 15 appearances so far this season due to three separate injury setbacks.

SEE MORE: Manchester United have edge over Real Madrid in potential £52.5m transfer battle

His last blow came in March, but with the coronavirus pandemic grinding the season to a halt as the majority of the world went into lockdown, he hasn’t missed as many games as he would have if the initial schedule continued.

While the Guardian note that La Liga could be set to resume in mid-June, with the Champions League to follow in August, that gives Hazard an opportunity to still leave his mark on this season. As per his comments below, he has offered a positive update on his condition by suggesting that he’s feeling good and is happy with where he is at, but naturally he’s still short of being 100% ready to play again.

“I feel very good. Very good for having returned to the field and working with the teammates. Now we just need to wait for the matches to arrive, but I am very happy,” he is quoted as saying by AS, who also add that the coaching staff and his teammates are pleased with how his recovery has gone.

“After two months away, I need more physical work and to work more ball. I just want to be ready for the next game. Now the training sessions are better. We can train more as we like. The first week was a bit strange, but now we can train again in a group and with the goalkeepers as well, so it’s more like we want. Now what we want is to be all together and try to work as a group.”

That will be a major boost for Zinedine Zidane to hear his star man is improving in terms of his fitness and condition and is happy with where he’s at in his recovery process, and so he’ll hope he can still play a prominent role in the coming months.

While Los Blancos remain in the hunt for the Champions League but have a deficit to overturn in their round-of-16 tie against Manchester City, they are just two points adrift of rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race with 11 games left to be played.

Having a player of Hazard’s quality back available for those remaining games, provided that he doesn’t now suffer a late setback, will be music to the ears of all concerned at the Bernabeu.