Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has reportedly been handed a boost as question marks have been raised over the club’s possible move for Erling Haaland early next year.

The 22-year-old has struggled in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu as he’s managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Now sidelined by a serious injury, it remains to be seen if he can return in time to play a part in the end of the campaign, but there have been doubts raised over his future at Real Madrid.

However, AS report that he has received a boost to his hopes of proving his worth with Los Blancos, as it’s suggested that Haaland doesn’t have a valid €75m release clause in January in his current contract with Borussia Dortmund, and so it’s unlikely that he would arrive until the summer of 2021 at the earliest, if at all.

That in turn could give Jovic another chance to prove his worth next season before further competition arrives, assuming Real Madrid don’t look to offload him regardless. Given the lack of quality and depth behind Karim Benzema in the current squad, it’s unlikely that Zinedine Zidane would start a new campaign without enough firepower.

Time will tell if Jovic gets another opportunity next season, but with Haaland unlikely to arrive, that certainly gives him a better chance to make a better impression and rescue his spot in the squad.

Meanwhile, Haaland, 19, continued his fine season after the restart of the Bundesliga at the weekend, taking his tally to 41 goals in 34 games across spells with Dortmund and RB Salzburg.

With that kind of scoring record in mind, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will try to secure a deal in the summer of 2021 and put Jovic’s future in fresh doubt.