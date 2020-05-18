Celtic send message to fans after being confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic have celebrated a ninth title win in a row today but also took the time to send an important message to their fans.

The club were today confirmed as champions of the Scottish Premiership, with the season ended early and decided on average points per game, as explained by BBC Sport.

Celtic fans will no doubt be celebrating, even if it’s a shame the season could not be concluded as normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Lennon’s side were 13 points clear at the top of the table so look deserved winners, as were Paris Saint-Germain when the Ligue 1 campaign also had to be curtailed.

Given the current health crisis, Celtic were right to remind their fans to stay home and stay safe despite many likely to be keen to celebrate another title, though they also told them the win was dedicated to them…

?? Our 9, is your 9. We dedicate this league title to you ? Celtic Football Club – #9INAROW CHAMPIONS! ?9??#StayHomeStaySafe — Celtic Football Club (from ?) (@CelticFC) May 18, 2020

Congratulations to Celtic from everyone at CaughtOffside, but we of course hope the English Premier League can find a safe way to avoid ending the season early despite the decision in Scotland.