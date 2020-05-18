Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape last night.
The England international has found himself at the centre of what sounds like a potentially serious story after allegedly inviting a glamour model to his home over the weekend.
It was initially reported that she left in an ambulance after feeling unwell, but the Daily Mail now claim Hudson-Odoi was also arrested on suspicion of rape.
Hudson-Odoi is bound to be in trouble for breaking lockdown regulations anyway, but it sounds like these allegations could be very serious indeed.
However, it’s worth noting that the 19-year-old has been released on bail, so we’ll have to wait and see how this story develops.
Hudson-Odoi has long been considered an exciting young talent at Stamford Bridge, but fans may well be worried about his conduct here.
Chelsea also fined Mason Mount a few weeks ago when he broke lockdown rules to meet up and play football with friends.
In general, however, the Blues have done a huge amount of charitable work to help the NHS during the current coronavirus crisis.