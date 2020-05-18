Chelsea have reportedly set midfielder Jorginho’s asking price amid transfer interest from Juventus.

Jorginho is wanted by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri, who is looking to link up with the player who played under him at Napoli and Chelsea, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Chelsea have now set an asking price of at least £58m for the Italian midfielder, according to Tuttosport, and Jorginho is reportedly open to a move to Turin to reunite with his former boss Sarri, according to the Sun.

The 28-year-old signed for Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 when Sarri was in charge at Stamford Bridge and has enjoyed an excellent second season under Frank Lampard thus far.

Juventus were pushing for a cash plus player swap deal for Jorginho involving Old Lady midfielder Miralem Pjanic as per reports in the Guardian, however, it is unclear as to whether Chelsea want Pjanic at all.

Jorginho would be a great fit for Juventus and would slot right into the Juve midfield with Old Lady boss Sarri unconvinced with the current crop of midfielders available to him, with summer signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot not making much of an impact this season.

However, it remains to be seen as to how the intended move for Jorginho pans out, and Chelsea fans will probably be hoping they can persuade the Italy international to stay at Stamford Bridge.