Double swoop: Barcelona tipped to step up pursuit of marquee duo this week

Barcelona are reportedly set to step up talks with Juventus and Inter this week as they look to try and secure agreements for Miralem Pjanic and Lautaro Martinez.

While the coronavirus pandemic has ground football to a halt since March, the Guardian note that La Liga have plans to resume the current campaign in mid-June.

SEE MORE: “I didn’t give a f*** – I knew that now I would become a millionaire” – Ex-Arsenal star on decision to join Barcelona

Time will tell if that’s possible, but the focus is on potential transfer moves until football restarts, and Barcelona seemingly have ambitious plans to bolster their squad moving forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they will step up their pursuit of Martinez and Pjanic this week as they want to secure agreements this month and are said to be boosted by the fact that they have the approval of the duo in question.

Nelson Semedo, Arthur, Ivan Rakitic, Rafinha, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal are all specifically noted as pieces which could be included in a possible agreement over a player exchange deal, but with no suggestion that agreements are close as of yet, it appears as though there is still some way to go before a conclusion is reached.

With that in mind, it then makes sense that the report above suggests that talks are set to be intensified this week, and so time will tell if Barcelona move closer to securing an important double swoop.

As far as Martinez is concerned, with Luis Suarez turning 34 next year, the reigning La Liga champions are in need of a long-term replacement up front. With Pjanic, it’s arguably a little more difficult to apprehend that particular move as the 30-year-old is perhaps too similar to other creative players already in the squad such as Sergio Busquets and Rakitic.

Further, with that trio all being 30 or over along with Vidal, fresh legs would arguably be the more sensible option to feature alongside Frenkie de Jong and Arthur as part of a long-term plan.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Pjanic, along with Martinez, are being prioritised by Barcelona and time will tell if progress is made in touted talks this week to move them closer to securing a deal.