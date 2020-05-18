Erling Haaland has better numbers than Ronaldo and Messi

There really is no stopping Erling Haaland, and the Borussia Dortmund front man has done something that even two of the best-ever talents to play the game couldn’t manage.

At just 19 years of age, the striker has found the net on 41 occasions in the 2019/20 campaign.

It took Cristiano Ronaldo until he was 23-years-old before he grabbed 42 in a season according to MARCA, whilst Lionel Messi was 22 when he broke the 40-goal barrier.

When you put into perspective the other big names that have also managed to score 40 in a season, but not so early in their careers; Luis Suarez, Mo Salah, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and others, it really does put Haaland’s feat into perspective.

Even the player who’s thought to be the most feared striker in the world at the moment, Kylian Mbappe, hasn’t come close to such a mark in his career so far.

If he continues at his current rate of scoring, Haaland could go down in history as one of the most prolific strikers ever to have played the game.