Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The 21-year-old has shone at the Bernabeu in recent times, looking one of the most impressive young players playing at the highest level right now.

According to Don Balon, this has the Reds interested and ready to make an offer to Valverde which would see him double his wages if he moves to Anfield.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is apparently desperate not to let Valverde go, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen how this saga will pan out, but Liverpool fans will surely be hoping their club can lure the talented Uruguay international to the Premier League.

LFC don’t urgently need a new midfielder right now, but Valverde could be an ideal long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

It’s little surprise to see Don Balon state Klopp is an admirer of the youngster, who is already a key part of this Real Madrid team and potentially a future captain of the club.