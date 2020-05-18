As the Premier League appear to be gearing up to finish what is left of the 2019/20 campaign, that should put Jurgen Klopp’s mind to rest, at least for now.

The Liverpool manager was asked about how he would feel if the English top-flight season were to be decreed as null and void if the requisite amount of games cannot be fulfilled, and the German made his feelings clear.

“There was talk that people wanted to declare the season null and void,” he said at a talk at the DFB Academy and cited by Goal.com.

“So you thought: ‘Huh? We have played 76 percent of the season and you just want to delete the thing?’

“That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn’t happen.

“We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions.

“Dealing with the crisis is the most important thing. But that doesn’t mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important.”

Given how well the Reds have played all season, having lost just one game, against Watford, just prior to the lockdown situation taking hold, there surely won’t be too many people that would seek to deny them what is rightfully theirs, even if all of the games are unable to be concluded.

Liverpool have been head and shoulders above their opponents in most games, and being so far ahead of the chasing pack is no fluke.

The Anfield outfit have worked incredibly hard for their successes, and it would be the greatest of shames if circumstances were to conspire to ensure they were unable to celebrate the championship in due course.