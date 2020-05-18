Ajax ace Andre Onana has tipped his soon-to-be former teammate Hakim Ziyech to make a big impression on the Premier League with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell with the reigning Eredivisie champions, having bagged 48 goals and 82 assists in 165 appearances and established himself as a key figure in their recent success.

However, as noted by Chelsea’s official club site, they have agreed terms with Ajax and secured an agreement on personal terms to ensure that the Moroccan international is Stamford Bridge bound ahead of next season.

Speaking about the loss of Ziyech, Onana has heaped praised on the classy playmaker and has tipped him to have a major impact on the Premier League with the Blues.

“When he leaves [Ajax], we will lose the most brilliant player on the team. It will not be easy,” he told NOS, as reported by the Express. “He was already here when I got here. I can understand why [he is leaving]. I understand his choice.

“I am happy for him and proud of what he has done for this club. I wish him the best of luck. He’s going to destroy everything [in the Premier League].”

Time will tell whether or not that prediction becomes reality, but given the quality, creativity and goal threat that Ziyech poses, it’s likely that he will have a crucial role to play for Frank Lampard moving forward.

Particularly if both Pedro and Willian depart this summer with their respective contracts set to expire, it opens up a space in the side on the flanks and with Christian Pulisic on one flank to combine with Ziyech on the other, it should see Chelsea pose real problems for their rivals next year and beyond.

Onana for one is convinced that Ziyech will have no problems settling at Chelsea and will go on to become a real star in the Premier League in the seasons ahead.