South Korean K-League club FC Seoul have apologised for filling their stadium with sex dolls.

With the coronavirus crisis inflicting South Korea as well, fans are not allowed to attend games in stadiums.

However, the club FC Seoul decided to fill the stadiums with mannequins instead in their K-League game against Gwangju and because of a mistake ended up filling the stadiums with mannequins which were of the adult variety.

The South Korean media slammed the club for the use of ‘adult toys’ in the stadiums reiterating that it reflected on the country’s international reputation.

As seen in the tweet below, the stadium was filled with sex dolls during FC Seoul’s K-League game on Sunday, to the surprise of South Korean football fans.

2016 K League winners FC Seoul inadvertently used sex dolls rather than fashion mannequins to help fill empty stands this weekend. The club has apologised. Both the club and the supplier are pointing fingers at others. (It's not just COVID-19 you need to avoid catching!) #kleague pic.twitter.com/59rSU8XxYL — Devon Rowcliffe (@WhoAteTheSquid) May 17, 2020

The club issued a statement regarding the incident saying: “We would like to apologise to our fans. We’re genuinely sorry to our fans about the installation of the mannequins at our game on May 17,”

“We confirmed from the start that the mannequins we installed in the stands had no relation to the adult toys, even though they do indeed resemble real humans. The mannequins are manufactured by a company named Dalkom, and they informed us that the mannequins are designed for displaying apparel and fashion products. We confirmed with them on numerous occasions to make sure that the mannequins are not adult toys.

“However, Dalkom has been distributing some of the mannequin products to another business named Soros, and in the process of return and exchange of the products between them, the installation at our stadium included some products with messages in text that are related to the adult toys.

“That was a problem on our employees who couldn’t check every detail of everything that was installed. That is an inexcusable mistake on our part.

“Our intention from the start was to provide even a small entertainment after it was decided that the games would be hosted behind closed doors due to coronavirus.

“Regardless of that, we would like to apologise once again to everyone who loves and supports FC Seoul. We will be holding further discussions on how we can review potential problems in similar matters. We will put forth our due diligence to prevent such issues in the future.”

It certainly is a bizarre turn of events in South Korea and the K-League are sure to come under heavy scrutiny as a result of FC Seoul’s carelessness in putting sex toy mannequins on display during a football match.

