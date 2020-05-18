Liverpool reportedly look set to miss out on the transfer of Brescia wonderkid Sandro Tonali as Inter Milan move into pole position to win the race for his signature.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the biggest young talents in Europe at the moment and will surely be snapped up by an elite club at some point in the near future.

Liverpool were among the teams recently linked with Tonali by Alfredo Pedulla, but it now looks like Inter Milan have moved ahead of the competition to snap up the Italian midfielder, according to Le 10 Sport.

Tonali could end up being a fine signing for Inter, who look much-improved under Antonio Conte this season as they challenge for the title in Serie A.

Liverpool fans may be disappointed, however, as they’ve recently done well to bring in top young talent and make some smart signings on the cheap.

Tonali could have fit in well with Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy and provided the Merseyside giants with an ideal long-term successor to players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

It will be interesting to see how Tonali can continue to develop if he does end up making the move to the San Siro.