‘Looks mad’ and ‘who knew’ – These Man Utd fans can’t believe former star’s new look

Man Utd fans were left hilariously shocked as former star Ashley Young showed off his new look in training for Inter this week having come out of the coronavirus lockdown.

With hairdressers shut and social distancing measures in place in Italy since March, getting a trim has been a problem for people up and down the country, just as it has been in other places around the world.

As Italy begins to ease its restrictions with team training resuming this week as Serie A looks to potentially restart from June 15 onwards, players are back on the training pitches and some are looking just a little different than they did a couple of months ago.

Take Young for example, who as seen in the images below has miraculously now grown hair having seemingly not been capable of doing so throughout his time in England having become synonymous with the shaved head look.

However, clearly it was a choice and these Man Utd fans can’t quite get their heads around it which has led to a priceless reaction…

I didn't believe this at first. But yeah Ashley Young with hair looks mad. ? pic.twitter.com/xvWfDGRT72 — UTFR ?? (@ManUtd_HQ) May 18, 2020

Who knew Ashley Young could grow hair? ? [@Inter] pic.twitter.com/IgI3xwP5w3 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 18, 2020

Youngy with hair is as hard to process as me totally bald pic.twitter.com/GHK3nZ02g4 — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 18, 2020

Ashley Young actually has hair ???? Never thought I'd see the day pic.twitter.com/ouQt4bnc6V — Chris Haze of #MUFC ? (@Prince__Chris) May 18, 2020

The world really has gone mental now. Ashley Young has hair. pic.twitter.com/iRhhSx3uIX — Karthik Shyamsundar (@MrKartShyam) May 18, 2020