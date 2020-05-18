Major Man Utd transfer budget with four-man shortlist touted as Solskjaer eyes key signings

Man Utd could reportedly put aside doubts over their spending this summer and splash out on crucial new signings to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

It’s widely expected that clubs around Europe could limit their spending in the next transfer window as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, such is the financial fallout expected.

That has led to endless rumours of possible player swap deals which could bring down price-tags, but it seems as though Man Utd could still be planning a splurge this summer.

Prior to the suspension of the season, United were in fine form and remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Things are looking positive for Solskjaer and his squad, but time will tell if they can add further reinforcements to the side to give them an even better chance of competing in the coming years.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Don Balon, it’s suggested that they are ready to splash out this summer with a €300m transfer budget touted, while Paulo Dybala, Milan Skriniar, Jadon Sancho and James Maddison are specifically named as possible targets.

Sancho, Maddison and Dybala arguably make for sensible targets as they need additional quality in the final third to pair with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to find the right balance and form a formidable attacking trident with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba behind them in midfield.

However, given how they’ve tightened things up at the back with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the heart of the defence, it’s questionable as to whether or not they would splash out on another centre-half this summer with Eric Bailly offering cover while Chris Smalling could return from his loan spell.

In turn, it sounds very ambitious and perhaps only one of the attacking talents will arrive. Nevertheless, time will tell if Solskjaer gets the backing of the club to bring in new faces this summer.