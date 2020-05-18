Manchester City take stand on Kyle Walker despite controversial antics

Manchester City will not axe Kyle Walker and stand by the defender despite his misdemeanours earlier last month, according to a report in the Metro.

Walker was reportedly involved in a breach of UK lockdown rules when he hosted a sex party involving two prostitutes in his apartment in Manchester earlier in April, as per the Mirror.

The Man City full-back was quick to issue a public apology for his antics and was fined two weeks wages by the club.

However, it is claimed by the Metro that City boss Pep Guardiola is set to stick by the England right-back, despite his careless behaviour.

Walker breached lockdown rules for a second time earlier this month when he visited his family in Yorkshire after being separated from them.

The England international was separated from his family earlier this year after being dumped by his wife Annie Kilner, who is the mother of his three children, as reported by the Daily Star.

Despite Walker’s controversial behaviour, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola holds no grudge against the player and the 29-year-old full-back remains in the Catalan manager’s plans for next season.

“Dortmund are in decent form,” – which pundit said this about a team that hasn’t played in two months? Read more to find out.