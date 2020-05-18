Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland starred in the return of the Bundesliga by scoring for Dortmund and his performance saw many Manchester United fans erupt with tweets calling for the club to bring him to Old Trafford.

All top-flight leagues in Europe were suspended due to the coronavirus in March, however, the Bundesliga is the first of the top European leagues to resume since the suspension.

Dortmund were in action against FC Schalke 04 in a derby game in the Bundesliga as millions of football fans tuned in to the live broadcast in what was the first glimpse of live football action since March.

Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 with goals from Erling Haaland, Raphael Guerreiro (2) and Thorgan Hazard, as football fans around the world reacted to the victory in emphatic fashion.

Haaland scored the opening goal of the game with a side-footed finish from a Thorgan Hazard cross in what was a silky smooth move by Dortmund.

The Norwegian striker’s goal caused a flurry of tweets from United fans asking the club to sign him, which follows him being linked with MUFC by the Evening Standard and others.

How did you not sign Haaland? Send Martial to the moon and sign Haaland asap. — ? (@TrentaKV) May 16, 2020

Haaland is definition of a man united type striker, we need to sign him ASAP — Riley Moth (@MothRiley) May 16, 2020

Haaland would have been a good signing wouldn’t he ???? #MUFC — Andy (@andy_manutd1) May 16, 2020

Haaland is future manchester united player . SS THIS https://t.co/tLz6Yz3iZZ — ?????? (@_kunatat) May 17, 2020

Yes Haaland should absolutely be the buy. No doubt about it. I do think Dembele would help United though. — C in the D (@cstamp88) May 17, 2020