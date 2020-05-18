Manchester United star Paul Pogba is very much in the plans of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, according to a report in Don Balon.

The Frenchman has offers from Real Madrid and Juventus on the table, according to the Don Balon report and the impact of the coronavirus has seen United lower their asking price for Pogba to €80m.

Pogba’s season with United has been blighted by injury and has seen the French international remain on the sidelines for the majority of the campaign.

However, Don Balon report that according to the last conversation between Zidane and Pogba, the World Cup-winning French midfielder was ‘seriously’ contemplating staying on for another season at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s contract with United runs until 2021 and the midfielder could either accept a contract renewal which would ensure United get a substantial fee for the 27-year-old should he leave, or the player could leave for free in 2021, which would be great for Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen as to how the Pogba saga turns out as the Frenchman continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford yet again this summer.

