Manchester United are likely to have a busy summer transfer window with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on strengthening his squad having already signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

According to a Don Balon report, United are looking to sign Inter Milan’s Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar. This is despite signing Harry Maguire last summer, with reports suggesting that Solskjaer is looking for an ideal centre-back to partner the England international.

The report claims that Man United are leading the race for Inter ace’s signature ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are less willing to spend big on a defensive signing.

The Daily Mirror claim that Skriniar would be available for around £52.5million which is on the higher side in the current post-COVID19 transfer market.

Elsewhere, Don Balon suggest that United star Paul Pogba is firmly in Zinedine Zidane’s future plans.

The Don Balon report states that Pogba has offers from Real Madrid and Juventus and that United have slashed their asking price for Pogba to €80m because of the coronavirus’ impact on the transfer market and the player’s current contract, which expires in 2021.

However, according to the last conversation between Zidane and Pogba, the French international midfielder is ‘seriously’ contemplating staying on for another season at Old Trafford.

Finally, Man Utd blog Stretty News has claimed Sir Alex Ferguson was desperate to sign Steven Gerrard from Liverpool back in 2007 in a controversial move.

This never paid off of course, with MUFC signing Owen Hargreaves and Anderson instead as they strengthened in midfield that summer.