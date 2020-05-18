Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain may have reportedly suffered a transfer setback as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is said to have been valued at €100m by Lazio.

It’s not the first time that the Red Devils have been paired with an interest in the 25-year-old, with The Sun noting earlier this month that both they and Chelsea were keen on the midfield ace.

After a relatively quiet season last year, the Serbian International has returned to good form this season with five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances, playing a key role in putting Lazio in contention for the Serie A title.

With his physicality, agility and all-round quality both in an attacking and defensive sense, it’s easy to see why interest would be building and particularly how he could be an ideal fit to suit the Premier League.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, they specifically mention Man Utd as an interested party again, but note that Milinkovic-Savic is said to have had a €100m price-tag put on him by Lazio president Claudio Lotito.

Further, in what is a double blow potentially, it’s added that if such an offer doesn’t arrive to satisfy Lazio’s demands, the player could end up signing a contract renewal with a salary increase to commit his future to the Biancocelesti which could all-but end United’s hopes of a swoop.

In turn, given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the expectation that it could lead to less big-money signings this summer, it looks as though United, PSG, Chelsea and any other interested side may be left disappointed in their pursuit of Milinkovic-Savic.

That said, much will depend on their transfer kitty and ability to spend, as they could yet try to meet that valuation if they believe that he would be a sensible investment.

The Sun note in the report above that he could essentially be signed as a replacement for Paul Pogba, and so the transfer fee generated from his sale could go towards splashing out on their own marquee addition. Nevertheless, seeing how the Frenchman and January signing Bruno Fernandes link up would arguably be the smart initial decision from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the hierarchy in the coming months before deciding on a midfield reshuffle.