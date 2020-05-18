According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have ‘scheduled’ promising midfielders James Garner and Dylan Levitt to leave on loan next season.

THE MEN report that the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, the extension of Nemanja Matic’s contract and Paul Pogba being likely to stay have paved the way for the talents to leave on loan.

It’s added that Garner, who has experienced more first-team action for the Red Devils than Levitt so far in his career, caught the eye of Football League clubs wanting him on loan in January.

Garner has made six first-team appearances this season, with most coming in cup competitions, Levitt’s sole outing with the senior squad this term came in the Europa League in November.

Garner is a goalscoring defensive midfielder – yep your read that right, the ace has bagged eight times in 10 appearances for United’s Under-23s in Premier League 2 this season.

United could have a serious talent in England youth international Garner, it’s certainly rare for defensive-minded players to have such success in front of goal.

Levitt on the other hand is more of a traditional centra midfielder, he too has an eye for the back of the net with three goals and four assist in 12 outings for the Under-23s in Premier League 2.

Both are 19 years old and with a more difficult path to first-team football with the Red Devils emerging over the last couple of months, perhaps a loan next season will do the talents a world of good.