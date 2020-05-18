As the takeover for Newcastle United appears to draw ever closer, so it seems that more and more players are willing to consider a switch to Tyneside.

Should everything go smoothly, then with the new owners in situ, the Magpies will be, by some distance, the richest club in the Premier League, dwarfing even the vast wealth of Manchester City’s owners.

Indeed, The Sun put the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund’s wealth at an incredible £320bn, with Sheikh Mansour of Man City worth a paltry £23.3bn by comparison.

With that kind of money in play, it’s no wonder that agents are trying to get their clients front and centre to earn a big pay day for both.

To that end, the Daily Star note that Edinson Cavani’s representatives are actively talking up a move to St. James’ Park for the 33-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News Incoming Chelsea signing backed to ‘destroy’ Premier League by current teammate Real Madrid aren’t interested in signing €70m-rated in-form striker The Premier League have made their decision on a trophy presentation for Liverpool

With Le10Sport, cited by the Daily Express, suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain aren’t interested in offering the Uruguayan a new contract, he will be a free agent in the summer, which surely makes him an attractive proposition for Steve Bruce’s side.