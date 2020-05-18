Menu

Photo – Latest pictures of Arsenal’s new 2020/21 home kit leaked

Arsenal FC
Arsenal supporters can have a closer look at the club’s new home shirt for the 2020/21 season, after the design was leaked on Monday.

Although on first look it appears to be the traditional red body and white sleeves shirt so familiar, a closer inspection, thanks to the Footy Headlines website, reveals some modern detail.

For a start, the red is a deeper shade than usual in parts, and the arrow type pattern within the fabric that takes up the full width of the shirt, goes from both left to right and right to left.

