Piers Morgan has spoken out regarding Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi’s arrest in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a report in the Mirror.

The Chelsea youngster reportedly breached lockdown protocols to be with a woman and was later arrested by the police, according to the Sun.

Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the coronavirus in March and has now risked infecting the woman who he was with by disregarding lockdown norms imposed by the British government.

Now, Piers Morgan has slammed the Chelsea youngster in his latest comments about the incident.

Speaking about Hudson-Odoi’s arrest, the Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan tweeted saying:

“These idiots unfairly tarnish the reputations of all footballers, and make a mockery of the ‘safety first’ plan to bring back the Premier League.

“They should be told if they get caught breaking lockdown rules like this, they’re banned from playing if football restarts.”

According to the report, the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance service stated that they been called to a report of an unwell woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The report further stated that Hudson-Odoi had an argument with the unnamed woman and the player currently remains in police custody, while the woman was taken to the hospital.

It certainly is careless behaviour by the Chelsea star and he should have known better given that he had contracted the coronavirus earlier this year.